White Revolution 2.0 leads to women empowerment & fights malnutrition

AMN

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has said that White Revolution 2.0 will lead to the empowerment of women, fight malnutrition in children, generate employment, strengthen organic farming and enhance soil fertility through organic farming in the country.

He was speaking at a national-level conference in New Delhi today on a series of transformational initiatives taken in 100 Days of his Ministry. He said, today India has become the largest milk-producing country in the world. Mr Shah said the maximum women are engaged in the dairy sector, with some generating business worth 60 thousand crore rupees in Gujarat alone.

The White Revolution 2.0 initiative seeks to empower women, generate employment and expand cooperative coverage. It is projected that dairy cooperatives will procure one thousand lakh litre of milk daily by the end of the fifth year significantly enhancing the livelihoods of rural producers.

The Cooperation Minister said it was a longstanding demand that there should have been a Ministry of Cooperation and this demand was fulfilled by the NDA government. The Minister said, when this Ministry was formed the aim was to give rebirth to the cooperative sector in all the villages and districts. Mr Shah said, that the government is giving new impetus to the rural economy through cooperatives.

On the occasion Mr Shah also launched a Margdarshika on formation and strengthening of two lakh new MPACS, Primary Dairy and Fishery Cooperative Societies in uncovered villages or Panchayats, Standard Operating Procedure on White Revolution 2.0 and Cooperation among Cooperatives.

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Panchayati Raj Rajiv Ranjan Singh said, White Revolution 2.0 will not only increase farmer’s income but also play a key role in the empowerment of women