When and How to Use Antibiotics, and When to Skip Them

Antibiotics are powerful medications that save countless lives every day. But they’re not the answer for every illness.

Antibiotics treat only some infections caused by bacteria – and none caused by viruses. Most often, antibiotics work by killing the targeted bacteria or by making it difficult for the bacteria to multiply.

Talk to your health care professional about the best treatment for you when you are sick. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration encourages taking all medications, including antibiotics, as directed by your health care professional.

Here’s how you can safely use antibiotics so you can get well, protect yourself and your family, and combat antimicrobial resistance.

Antibiotics Treat Some Bacterial Infections but Don’t Treat Any Viruses

Antibiotics aren’t always the answer when you’re sick. Your doctor needs to diagnose your condition to know how to treat it effectively. For example, they might prescribe antibiotics to treat or prevent a bacterial infection, such as:

Strep throat.

Whooping cough.

Urinary tract infection (UTI).

Antibiotics do not work on viruses and are not needed for many respiratory infections. Viral illnesses that cannot be treated with antibiotics include:

Common cold.

Influenza (flu).

COVID-19.



Always Take Your Antibiotics as Prescribed, Even if You Start to Feel Better

https://theindianawaaz.com/category/health

Antibiotics are most effective when you take them as prescribed. For antibiotics to work properly and help you get well, you should:

Take them exactly as prescribed.

Not skip doses.

Not save your doses for the next time you get sick.

Not take antibiotics prescribed for someone else.

Tell your health care professional about all the medications you are taking to reduce the chances of drug interactions and side effects.

Talk to a doctor or pharmacist if you have any questions about your antibiotics or if you have any new or unusual symptoms or side effects while on the medication.

You can report new or unusual side effects to the FDA’s MedWatch program at 800-FDA-1088 or online on this FDA page.

Antibiotic Use and Antimicrobial Resistance

The misuse and overuse of antibiotics are contributing to the growing problem of antibiotic resistance, also called antimicrobial resistance. This happens when bacteria (not your body) develop defenses against antibiotics, making it harder – and sometimes impossible – to treat an infection.

When someone becomes infected with antibiotic-resistant bacteria, their treatment can become more complicated. For example, fewer antibiotics are effective against their condition. In rare cases, treatment options are extremely limited or even nonexistent. In addition, the antimicrobial-resistant bacteria can spread to other people.

When antibiotics don’t work, the result can be:

Longer illnesses.

More complicated illnesses.

More medical appointments and longer hospital stays.

More deaths caused by bacterial infections.

By using antibiotics properly, you can help slow the spread of antimicrobial-resistant threats and ensure that these lifesaving drugs will work when you and your loved ones need them.