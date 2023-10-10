What to do in Times of Stress: An Illustrated Guide by WHO

Doing What Matters in Times of Stress- is a WHO stress management guide for coping with
adversity. This illustrated guide supports implementation of WHO’s recommendation for
stress management.
There are many causes of stress, including personal difficulties (e.g. conflict with loved ones,
being alone, lack of income, worries about the future), problems at work (e.g. conflict with
colleagues, an extremely demanding or insecure job) or major threats in your community (e.g.
violence, disease, lack of economic opportunity).
This guide is for anyone who experiences stress, ranging from parents and other carers to health
professionals working in dangerous situations. It is for both people who flee war, losing all they
have, and well protected people living in communities at peace. Anyone living anywhere can
experience high levels of stress.
Informed by available evidence and extensive field testing, the guide provides information
and practical skills to help people cope with adversity. While the causes of adversity must be
addressed, there is also a need to support people’s mental health.
https://iris.who.int/bitstream/handle/10665/331901/9789240003910-eng.pdf?sequence=1