West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, aide Arpita Mukherjee remanded to ED custody till August 3

AMN / KOLKATA

West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee have been remanded to Enforcement Directorate custody till August 3 in connection with SSC recruitment scam. Partha Chatterjee held the education portfolio during the time of the appointment scam in which teaching jobs in state government-sponsored and aided schools were allegedly offered in lieu of money.

Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the ED in connection with the alleged School Service Commission scam on Saturday. The ED has unearthed many disproportionate assets of Partha Chatterjee since his arrest including three flats in West Bengal’s Diamond City. The arrest of Partha Chatterjee followed the recovery 21 crore rupees in cash and jewellery worth over 1 crore rupees from the Kolkata residence of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of Partha Chatterjee.