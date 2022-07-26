FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Jul 2022 12:30:16      انڈین آواز

West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, aide Arpita Mukherjee remanded to ED custody till August 3

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / KOLKATA

West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee have been remanded to Enforcement Directorate custody till August 3 in connection with SSC recruitment scam. Partha Chatterjee held the education portfolio during the time of the appointment scam in which teaching jobs in state government-sponsored and aided schools were allegedly offered in lieu of money.

Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the ED in connection with the alleged School Service Commission scam on Saturday. The ED has unearthed many disproportionate assets of Partha Chatterjee since his arrest including three flats in West Bengal’s Diamond City. The arrest of Partha Chatterjee followed the recovery 21 crore rupees in cash and jewellery worth over 1 crore rupees from the Kolkata residence of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of Partha Chatterjee.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

SAI starts “Create for India” campaign to cheer for Team India CWG Games

AMN A 215-member Indian athlete contingent across 16 disciplines is all set to participate in the Commonwea ...

India beat West Indies by 2 wickets in Second ODI to take 2-0 lead in three-match series

India defeated West Indies by 2 wickets in the Second ODI at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain last night to ...

Indian high jumper Tejaswin Shankar cleared to compete at Commonwealth Games 2022

Indian high jumper Tejaswin Shankar has been finally cleared to compete at the Commonwealth Games 2022 which b ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart