West Bengal Govt to provide holy water of Ganga Sagar through App

West Bengal Government has decided to provide holy water of Ganga Sagar on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.



The District Magistrate of South 24 Paraganas and Mela officer P Ulganathan told media persons today that people who desire to have holy water may apply through the designated app of the Mela.

He said that only courier charges will be taken for this purpose. Mr Ulganathan launched an app for the pilgrims of Ganga Sagar to cater to various information to the devotees.

The Ganga Sagar Mela will take place on the 14th of January this year. West Bengal Government has also decided insurance coverage of pilgrims this year.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed officials to give top priority to welfare of pilgrims.

Different departments of the state government worked together to ensure a hassle-free pilgrimage of Gangasagar.

“She has instructed us that Gangasagar 2020 should be accident free,” said South 24 Parganas zilla parishad sabhadhipati Shamima Shiekh.

Gangasagar or Sagar Island is an island in the Ganges delta, lying on the continental shelf of Bay of Bengal about 100 kms (54 nautical miles) south of Kolkata. The island is large with an area of 224.3 kms.

Gangasagar is a charming tourist destination, which attracts both pilgrims and adventure lovers. Located on an island in the Sundarbans, Gangasagar offers the charms of an un-spoilt beach on the estuary of the river Ganges. Gangasagar offers acres of silver sand and clear blue sky, and the calm sea for visitors who would like to spend their weekend in tranquility.

Gangasagar has acres of dazzling silver sand and clear blue sky, Gangasagar is still relatively unknown and thus, unexploited. The island of Gangasagar is among the most popular Hindu pilgrimage places in the country. Each year on Makar Sankranti (mid-January), large number of devotees from all over the nation, congregate at Gangasagar for a sacred dip at the convergence of the river Ganga and the Bay of Bengal. After the sacred dip, the pilgrims offer ‘Puja’ at the Kapil Muni Temple or Ashram.

In several Hindu myths, the name Gangasagar is mentioned, Gangasagar also finds itself in the poetry of Rabindranath Tagore. The lighthouse at Gangasagar has great views of this beach and is perfect for watching the sunrise and sunset.