West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee wins Bhabanipur bypolls

AMN

Ruling Trinamool Congress has won all three assembly constituencies in West Bengal which went to poll on 30th September. At Bhabanipur bypoll, AITC candidate Mamata Banerjee defeated her nearest rival, BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal by a record margin of 58 thousand 835 votes and retained her seat as the Chief Minister of the state. Ms Banerjee got 85,263 votes while Ms Tibrewal got 26,428 votes.

CPIM candidate Srijib Biswas was at the third position with 4,226 votes.

In Murshidabad, AITC candidate Amirul Islam defeated his nearest rival Zaidur Rahaman of INC by over 26 thousand votes at Shamshergunj. BJP candidate Milan Ghosh was in third place.

In Jagipur, Jakir Hossain of AITC won by over 92 thousand votes, defeating BJP candidate Sujit Das.

Jane Alam Mian of RSP was in third position.