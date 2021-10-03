India, Australia to work towards enhancing resilience of supply chains & greater engagement in Indo-Pacific region: Piyush Goyal
India is committed to goal of nuclear weapons-free world: Harsh Vardhan Shringla
Germany’s Social Democratic Party wins largest share of vote in federal election
US Prez Joe Biden takes COVID-19 vaccine booster
China rules out easing of visa curbs and border controls in the near future
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Oct 2021 02:50:30      انڈین آواز

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee wins Bhabanipur bypolls

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Ruling Trinamool Congress has won all three assembly constituencies in West Bengal which went to poll on 30th September. At Bhabanipur bypoll, AITC candidate Mamata Banerjee defeated her nearest rival, BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal by a record margin of 58 thousand 835 votes and retained her seat as the Chief Minister of the state. Ms Banerjee got 85,263 votes while Ms Tibrewal got 26,428 votes.
CPIM candidate Srijib Biswas was at the third position with 4,226 votes.

In Murshidabad, AITC candidate Amirul Islam defeated his nearest rival Zaidur Rahaman of INC by over 26 thousand votes at Shamshergunj. BJP candidate Milan Ghosh was in third place.

In Jagipur, Jakir Hossain of AITC won by over 92 thousand votes, defeating BJP candidate Sujit Das.

Jane Alam Mian of RSP was in third position.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Four-gold, two silvers take India on the top at Shooting Jr World Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi It was a gold rush for India as the country bagged four of the six yellow med ...

Nagaland to host 56th National Cross Country Championship

AMN Nagaland will be hosting the 56th National Cross Country Championship next year. Addressing media perso ...

100 entries for 2W National Drag Racing Championship

HSB / Chennai Some 100 die-hard petrolheads will congregate at the MMRT here this weekend for the second ro ...

خبرنامہ

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz