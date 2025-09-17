Welfare Party of India terms Supreme Court ruling on Waqf Act as “blatantly problematic”

Last Updated on September 16, 2025 11:49 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEW DELHI

Welfare Party of India expressed dissatisfaction over the Supreme Court for ordering stay on some provisions of the new waqf law and calling them “blatantly problematic” but demanded the entire waqf law should be stayed.

Dr Raisuddin Baidya National President of Welfare Party of India expressed concern that the Supreme Court’s move to suspend the unconstitutional and dangerous provisions of the new Waqf law and called it partial relief and added that the other provisions which did not get stayed are equally damaging and demanded that the entire Waqf Law 2025 should be stayed in totality.

He said, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice AG Masih fell short to strike down the entire law saying that “the grant of stay is only in the rarest of rare category” and said Waqf Act 2025 fell in this category.

He said SC greatly disappointed by remaining silent on some draconian provisions like Waqf by User, law of limitation, Historical monuments and Ban on tribals to create waqf.

He strongly opposed the judges decision not to stay the provision that allows the nomination of non-Muslims to the waqf board and Central Waqf Council, while they limited the number of non-Muslim members to four in the 22-member waqf council and to three in the 11-member state waqf boards and called it infringement of minority rights.

Dr Baidya reiterated Welfare Party of India’s stance that believes that the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 is a deliberate move to weaken and seize waqf properties. The party will continue to advocate for the rights of the Muslim community and ensure that their voices are heard.

The Welfare Party of India demands the complete repeal of the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025.

The party also demands the restoration of the earlier Waqf Act.