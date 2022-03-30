FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Mar 2022 02:14:20      انڈین آواز

Wait till I Shine; A poem by Aiman Tanwir

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Wait till I shine…

What if I’m insignificant to the world
Wait till I reach the pinnacle of glory

What if I’m not so well-known
Wait till I join missing parts of my dream

What if I’m just a beginner
Wait till I carve myself to be perfect

What if opportunities rarely knock my door
Wait till I cultivate hope from this scarcity

What if I’m walking on a road that bears thorns
Wait till I end up in green meadows with grated feet

What if people question my sanity
Wait till I prove them I’m really sane

What if things are difficult for me
Wait till I make them a piece of cake

What if there is darkness all around
Wait till my burning desire lights everyhing up

What if I’m a mere non-valued stone
Wait till I polish myself to shine like diamond

Aiman Tanwir

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins the BBC ISWOTY award

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 29  March:   Tokyo Olympics  silver medallist  weightlifter Saikhom Mirab ...

Chess: Arjun Erigaisi wins Delhi International

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi 29 March; National Champion Arjun Erigaisi crashed through the defenses of Kart ...

Jehan Daruvala race to second podium finish in Saudi Arabia

Harpal Singh Bedi Jehan Daruvala drove to his second podium finish of the season in Sunday’s Formula 2 ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart