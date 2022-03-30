Wait till I Shine; A poem by Aiman Tanwir

Wait till I shine…
What if I’m insignificant to the world
Wait till I reach the pinnacle of glory
What if I’m not so well-known
Wait till I join missing parts of my dream
What if I’m just a beginner
Wait till I carve myself to be perfect
What if opportunities rarely knock my door
Wait till I cultivate hope from this scarcity
What if I’m walking on a road that bears thorns
Wait till I end up in green meadows with grated feet
What if people question my sanity
Wait till I prove them I’m really sane
What if things are difficult for me
Wait till I make them a piece of cake
What if there is darkness all around
Wait till my burning desire lights everyhing up
What if I’m a mere non-valued stone
Wait till I polish myself to shine like diamond
Aiman Tanwir