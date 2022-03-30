Wait till I Shine; A poem by Aiman Tanwir

Wait till I shine…

What if I’m insignificant to the world

Wait till I reach the pinnacle of glory

What if I’m not so well-known

Wait till I join missing parts of my dream

What if I’m just a beginner

Wait till I carve myself to be perfect

What if opportunities rarely knock my door

Wait till I cultivate hope from this scarcity

What if I’m walking on a road that bears thorns

Wait till I end up in green meadows with grated feet

What if people question my sanity

Wait till I prove them I’m really sane

What if things are difficult for me

Wait till I make them a piece of cake

What if there is darkness all around

Wait till my burning desire lights everyhing up

What if I’m a mere non-valued stone

Wait till I polish myself to shine like diamond

Aiman Tanwir