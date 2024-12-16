WAC 2024 makes a big push to global outreach of Ayurveda

Dehradun, Dec 15: The 10th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC 2024) and Arogya Expo concluded here today, making a strategic push to the global outreach of the time-tested Indian wellness system besides laying the roadmap for leveraging cutting-edge technologies for delivering Ayurveda-based healthcare solutions across continents.

“Digital Health-An Ayurveda Perspective” was the focal theme of the four-day event, organised by World Ayurveda Foundation, an initiative of Vijnana Bharati, in association with Ayush Ministry, Govt of India, the Uttarakhand Government and other sectoral stakeholders.

The conclave not only brought together the entire spectrum of Ayurveda community from within the country and abroad but also experts from various domains of science and technology to deliberate on the increasing stake of Ayurveda in creating a holistic and sustainable healthcare ecosystem in a world confronted by grim health and environmental challenges.

Uttarakhand Governor Lt.Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami and Vd Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, were among the distinguished personalities who addressed the conclave.

The meet, hosted at the sprawling Parade Ground, witnessed in-depth deliberations, engaging conversations, poster presentations and plenary sessions, participated by leading Ayurveda practitioners, academics, researchers, students and entrepreneurs.

More than 12,000 participants turned up for the World Ayurveda Congress, besides 352 foreign delegates from 58 countries. As many as 350,000 people visited the Arogya Expo, where 132 buyers from 40 countries attended B2B meets. At the 10 OPD clinics, 4000 patients received free consultation.

The International Assembly of WAC 2024 made a fervent pitch for firmly positioning Ayurveda as a mainline healthcare system by making concerted efforts to dispel misperceptions and prejudices in the way of its global outreach.

While political leaders, policy-makers and business strategists shared their insights and perspectives on promoting Ayurveda across continents, an entire session focussed on immense opportunities awaiting startups and innovation-based enterprises with venture fund providers and incubators extending their support.

The Arogya Expo, which had the participation of top healthcare establishments and medicine manufactures, showcased Ayurveda’s rich heritage besides providing a platform for businesses, entrepreneurs, and practitioners to demonstrate the huge strides made by Ayurveda in recent times .

Ayush Clinic held on the sidelines of the event was visited by hundreds of people, where medical practitioners of various Ayush streams provided free consultation service.