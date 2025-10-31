VP Radhakrishnan Urges Civil Servants to Foster Inclusive Growth at IIPA AGM

Last Updated on October 31, 2025 9:05 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Unveils Sardar Patel’s Statue on 150th Birth Anniversary

Staff Reporter

Vice President and President of the Indian Institute of Public Administration IIPA C. P. Radhakrishnan has urged civil servants to reaffirm their commitment to inclusive growth, ethical service, and the empowerment of every citizen in the journey of Viksit Bharat.

Mr Radhakrishnan today presided over the 71st Annual General Body Meeting of IIPA in New Delhi. The Vice-President emphasized the vital role of civil services in transforming governance, serving with sense of duty and spirit of service and adopting cutting-edge technologies such as AI to enhance citizen services. He lauded Department of Personnel and Training and the IIPA for fostering excellence through its 12 thousand plus members, and innovative training initiatives like iGOT.

During the meeting, Mr Radhakrishnan conferred IIPA’s prestigious annual awards, the Paul H. Appleby Award 2025 to Retd. IAS officer Meenakshi Hooja for distinguished services to IIPA and the field of Public Administration and the Dr. Rajendra Prasad Award for Academic Excellence 2025 to former Vice-Chancellor of Ravenshaw University, Cuttack, Prof. Prakash C. Sarangi.

Mr Radhakrishnan also unveiled the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at IIPA on his 150th birth anniversary.