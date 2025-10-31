India Remembers Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi On Her Death Anniversary

Last Updated on October 31, 2025 9:29 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

People of India remembering former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary today. Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders of the party paid their tributes to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tributes to Indira Gandhi. In a social media post, Mr Kharge said that Indira Gandhi laid down her life in the service of the nation, safeguarding its integrity and spirit.