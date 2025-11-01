The Indian Awaaz

PRESIDENT MURMU to visit Uttarakhand from November 2 to 4

Nov 1, 2025

Last Updated on November 1, 2025 7:17 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, will visit Uttarakhand from November 2 to 4, 2025. On November 2, the President will grace the second convocation ceremony of the University of Patanjali at Haridwar.

On November 3, the President will address the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly at Dehradun on the silver jubilee of Uttarakhand state. On the same day, she will grace a function to commemorate the 125 years of the establishment of the Raj Bhavan, Nainital.​

On November 4, the President will visit the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram at Kainchi Dham. Before returning to New Delhi, the President will also grace the 20th convocation of Kumaun University at Nainital.

