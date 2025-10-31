NSA Doval Stresses Role of Technology in Governance on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

The Indian Awaaz

Oct 31, 2025

AMN

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval today stated that technology is going to play a very important role in governance and in eroding the power of the state.

Addressing the gathering at a lecture on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in Delhi, Mr Doval stressed that technology must be used to ensure greater transparency, accountability, delivery of service to the common man, and grievance redressal. He said, civil society must be protected from cyber and other threats that technology poses.

