AI Curriculum to Be Introduced in All Schools from Class 3 Onwards: Education Ministry

Last Updated on October 30, 2025 11:44 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Our Correspondent / New Delhi

The Union government has said that curriculum on Artificial Intelligence will be introduced in all schools from Class 3 onwards. The Ministry of Education today said that this initiative marks a nascent yet significant step towards the ethical use of AI to solve complex challenges, as the technology will be organically embedded from the foundational stage, beginning in Grade 3.

It said that Artificial Intelligence and Computational Thinking will reinforce the concept of learning, thinking, and teaching, and will gradually expand towards the idea of AI for Public Good. The Ministry further informed that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has constituted an expert committee chaired by IIT Madras Professor Karthik Raman to develop the Artificial Intelligence and Computational Thinking curriculum. A stakeholder consultation bringing together expert bodies including CBSE, NCERT, KVS, NVS, and external experts was held in New Delhi yesterday.

Speaking at the consultation, Secretary of Department of School Education and Literacy Sanjay Kumar emphasised that education in AI should be treated as a basic universal skill linked to the World Around Us.