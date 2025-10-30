India and Australia Hold Joint Working Group Meeting on Counter Terrorism in Canberra

Last Updated on October 30, 2025 11:41 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

India and Australia have discussed emerging domestic, regional and international terrorism landscape and exchanged views on a wide range of areas of cooperation in counter terrorism, law enforcement, judicial cooperation and maritime security.

According to India’s ministry of external affairs the two day meeting of the India-Australia Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism got underway in Canberra yesterday. Both sides condemned the terrorist attack on 22nd April in Pahalgam and the Australian side reiterated its support and solidarity with India. The two sides underlined strengthening cooperation in timely information sharing and concerted actions to counter the use of new and emerging technology for terrorist purposes.

They discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in countering radicalization and violent extremism conducive to terrorism. The meeting was co-chaired by Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Dr. Vinod Bahade and Australia’s Ambassador for Counter-Terrorism, Gemma Huggins.