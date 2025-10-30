India and Sri Lanka holds first Joint Working Group Meeting on agriculture

Last Updated on October 30, 2025 11:34 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

India and Sri Lanka Thursday held the first Joint Working Group Meeting on agriculture in New Delhi. The meeting was co-chaired by Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Dr. Devesh Chaturvedi and Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation of Sri Lanka D. P. Wickramasinghe.

In a statement, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Both sides discussed collaboration in key areas including farm mechanization, organic and natural farming, seed sector development and agri-entrepreneurship.

The meeting also covered initiatives such as digital agriculture, crop insurance, and agri-startups. The ministry stated that the Sri Lankan delegation also visited the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in the National Capital to gain insights into India’s agricultural research and innovation ecosystem. The discussions reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and Sri Lanka to deepen cooperation for strengthening food and nutritional security in both countries.