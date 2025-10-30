The Indian Awaaz

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached Malaysia to Attend 12th ADMM-Plus Meeting

Oct 30, 2025

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached Malaysia ON a two-day visit to Kuala Lumpur to attend the 12th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus). The meeting will be held on the 1st of November.

According official sources on his arrival at Subang Airbase, Mr. Singh was received by the High Commissioner of India to Malaysia, B. N. Reddy. During the visit, the Defence Minister will address the forum on the topic Reflection on 15 Years of ADMM-Plus and Charting the Way Forward.

On the sidelines, he will also participate in the 2nd ASEAN-India Defence Ministers’ Informal Meeting to further strengthen defence cooperation and advance India’s Act East Policy.

