Voting for 1st phase of Panchayat elections concluded peacefully in UP

Voting for the first phase of Panchayat elections concluded peacefully in 18 districts of Uttar Pradesh. No untoward incident was reported from any place during the voting barring few sporadic incidents at some places. State election commission has made all arrangements for free and fair elections. Higher police and administrative officers visited polling booths in their areas throughout the day to maintain peace and law and order.

People especially the first time voters are very enthusiastic in casting their votes. state election commission has informed that voter turnout was 61% till 5 PM despite of the scorching heat people long queues were seen at the polling centres. Voting started at 7 am this morning and continued till 6 pm in evening.

Strict adherence to the covid protocol during the polling was observed because of the growing covid cases in a state. 51179 polling booths have been prepared for more than 3 crore 18 lakh voters. During polling, the police personnel and employees involved in election process appealed voters to put up a mask and maintain social distancing. circles at a distance of six-feet were also made at the polling centres for social distancing. In this first phase 69541 Members for village panchayats 85 village pradhana and 550 district panchayat members have already been elected unopposed in state.

Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections are being held in four phases – April 15, April 19, April 26 and April 29 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.