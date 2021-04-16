India remembers Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary
Govt approves increase in production of Remdesivir and reducing its prices
Hockey Olympics: Indian Captains Manpreet, Rani confident of podium finish
Govt postpones CBSE Class 12 Board exams, Class 10th exam stands cancelled
US recommends ‘pause’ for Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine over clot reports
इंडियन आवाज़     16 Apr 2021 05:43:06      انڈین آواز

Voting for 1st phase of Panchayat elections concluded peacefully in UP

Voting for the first phase of Panchayat elections concluded peacefully in 18 districts of Uttar Pradesh. No untoward incident was reported from any place during the voting barring few sporadic incidents at some places. State election commission has made all arrangements for free and fair elections. Higher police and administrative officers visited polling booths in their areas throughout the day to maintain peace and law and order.

People especially the first time voters are very enthusiastic in casting their votes. state election commission has informed that voter turnout was 61% till 5 PM despite of the scorching heat people long queues were seen at the polling centres. Voting started at 7 am this morning and continued till 6 pm in evening.

Strict adherence to the covid protocol during the polling was observed because of the growing covid cases in a state. 51179 polling booths have been prepared for more than 3 crore 18 lakh voters. During polling, the police personnel and employees involved in election process appealed voters to put up a mask and maintain social distancing. circles at a distance of six-feet were also made at the polling centres for social distancing. In this first phase 69541 Members for village panchayats 85 village pradhana and 550 district panchayat members have already been elected unopposed in state.

Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections are being held in four phases – April 15, April 19, April 26 and April 29 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Hockey; India beat Argentina 4-2 end the tour on winning note

Buenos Aires , 14 April : India ended their tour of Argentina on a memorable note, winning the fourth and ...

Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam replaces Virat Kohli as World No-1 batsman

WEB DESK In the International Cricket Council's (ICC) rankings for ODI batsmen, Pakistan Captain Babar Azam ...

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

