16 Apr 2022 07:09:36

Visiting group of US Congressional Lawmakers expresses support for Taiwan

Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

A visiting group of US Congressional Lawmakers have expressed their support for Taiwan and stressed the global importance of its security. The six-member Bipartisan Group met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei today. President Tsai welcomed them and said, Taiwan has always been a staunch and unwavering partner to the United States in the Indo-Pacific region.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham pledged support for Taiwan, saying that to abandon Taiwan would be to abandon democracy and freedom.

Democratic Senator Robert Menendez noted that Taiwan produces 90 percent of the world’s high-end semiconductor chips, and said, it should be understood that Taiwan’s security has a global impact.

China’s Defence Ministry Spokesperson condemned the US lawmakers’ visit, saying that it defied the country’s strong opposition and had led to further escalation of tension in the Taiwan Strait.

Meanwhile, the Chinese military’s Eastern Theatre Command said that it conducted military patrols and drills by sending frigates, bombers, and fighter planes to the East China Sea and the area around Taiwan.

