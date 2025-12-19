Violence erupts in Bangladesh after death of student leader Osman Hadi

AMN / DHAKA

Dhaka witnessed fresh unrest in the early hours today as the premises of the renowned Bengali cultural organisation Chhayanaut were vandalised and partially set on fire, hours after news broke of the death of Inqilab Mancha convenor Sharif Osman Hadi. The incident took place around 1:30-2:00 am at Chhayanaut Sanskriti Bhawan in the capital’s Dhanmondi area.

Witnesses said a group of unidentified individuals forcibly entered the building, smashed furniture and music equipment, and set fire to items inside the premises as well as on the road outside. The police said protesters vandalised the building and ignited fires using scraps. Fire service personnel later reached the scene and brought the flames under control. According to witnesses, several assailants wore helmets and face coverings to conceal their identities and were heard chanting religious slogans, including Naraye Takbir, during the attack. Members of the Bangladesh Army and police were later deployed to disperse the crowd and restore order.

Founded in 1961, Chhayanaut is one of Bangladesh’s most prominent cultural institutions, widely known for promoting Bengali music, heritage and traditions. The incident has raised serious concerns over the safety of cultural and public institutions amid the ongoing unrest.