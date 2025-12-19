The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Violence erupts in Bangladesh after death of student leader Osman Hadi

Dec 19, 2025

AMN / DHAKA

Dhaka witnessed fresh unrest in the early hours today as the premises of the renowned Bengali cultural organisation Chhayanaut were vandalised and partially set on fire, hours after news broke of the death of Inqilab Mancha convenor Sharif Osman Hadi. The incident took place around 1:30-2:00 am at Chhayanaut Sanskriti Bhawan in the capital’s Dhanmondi area.

Witnesses said a group of unidentified individuals forcibly entered the building, smashed furniture and music equipment, and set fire to items inside the premises as well as on the road outside. The police said protesters vandalised the building and ignited fires using scraps. Fire service personnel later reached the scene and brought the flames under control. According to witnesses, several assailants wore helmets and face coverings to conceal their identities and were heard chanting religious slogans, including Naraye Takbir, during the attack. Members of the Bangladesh Army and police were later deployed to disperse the crowd and restore order. 

Founded in 1961, Chhayanaut is one of Bangladesh’s most prominent cultural institutions, widely known for promoting Bengali music, heritage and traditions. The incident has raised serious concerns over the safety of cultural and public institutions amid the ongoing unrest.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: July uprising leader Sharif Osman Hadi dies in Singapore during treatment

Dec 19, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India and Saudi Arabia Sign Visa Waiver Agreement to Facilitate Official Travel

Dec 18, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump Reaffirms Tariffs as Core Economic Strategy, Announces Major Arms Package for Taiwan

Dec 18, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Violence erupts in Bangladesh after death of student leader Osman Hadi

19 December 2025 11:53 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Fog may impact airport operations in North India, passengers advised to check updates

19 December 2025 11:50 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Parliament passes Viksit Bharat G RAM G Bill 2025 amid stiff Opposition protest

19 December 2025 11:48 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Parliament passes SHANTI Bill, Atomic Energy Regulatory Board to have statutory status

19 December 2025 1:18 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments