Parliament passes Viksit Bharat G RAM G Bill 2025 amid stiff Opposition protest

Staff Reporter

Parliament has passed the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin): Viksit Bharat – G RAM G Bill, 2025, with the Rajya Sabha approving it last night. The Lok Sabha passed the Bill earlier yesterday.

The Bill seeks to establish a rural development framework aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Under the legislation, a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment will be provided in every financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work.

The fund-sharing pattern between the Central and State governments will be 60:40 for all states, except the North-Eastern and Himalayan states, where the sharing arrangement will be 90:10. The State governments will continue to pay unemployment allowance and compensation.

Replying to the discussion in the Rajya Sabha, Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the government is working with the motto of Nation First. He said that without the development of villages, the country cannot develop. The Minister stated that the government is tirelessly working to serve the deprived sections of society.

Initiating the discussion, Mukul Wasnik of the Congress opposed the Bill, claiming that it would have an adverse effect on crores of people. He said everyone should work together for the upliftment of the nation’s poor.

BJP MP Indu Bala Goswami said that 70 percent of the nation’s population resides in villages and that this Bill is aimed at improving their lives. She added that the Bill will help build a Viksit Bharat.

Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge said the Bill should not be taken lightly and should be sent to a Select Committee. Manoj Kumar Jha of the RJD opposed the Bill, alleging that it is a piece of legislation that has ignored the consultation process. He criticised the proposed fund-sharing pattern of 60:40 between the Centre and the States.

TMC MP Ritabrata Banerjee questioned why wider consultations with States and other stakeholders were not held before introducing the Bill. S. Niranjan Reddy of the YSRCP said the Bill needs deeper introspection and should be referred to a Select Committee. Subhasish Khuntia of the BJD said the 60:40 fund-sharing pattern would be a burden on poorer states.

AIADMK MP Dr M. Thambidurai said employment in rural India is a matter of livelihood, security, and social stability. He said any reform in such a crucial law must be examined with seriousness and responsibility. He added that the most significant and welcome feature of the Bill is the increase in guaranteed employment days from 100 to 125 per financial year.

BJP MP Aditya Prasad said people in rural areas are enthusiastic about the Bill and are happy to receive wage employment for 125 days.

Ramji Lal Suman of the SP, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala, TMC’s Dola Sen, Sulata Deo of the BJD, Dr V. Sivadasan of the CPI(M), and Digvijay Singh of the Congress were among those who participated in the debate.