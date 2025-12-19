Parliament passes SHANTI Bill, Atomic Energy Regulatory Board to have statutory status

Staff Reporter

With the passing of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, 2025 in Rajya Sabha it finally completed parliamentary approval on Thursday. It was earlier cleared by the Lok Sabha.

Participating in an extensive discussion on the Bill, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh addressed concerns raised by Members and underlined that nuclear safety, national sovereignty and public accountability remain non-negotiable.

The Minister said the Bill consolidates and rationalises provisions from the Atomic Energy Act, 1962 and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage (CLND) Act. It also accords statutory status to the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), bringing it under the parent legislation and strengthening regulatory oversight in line with global best practices.

Highlighting changes in the global energy and technology landscape, Dr Jitendra Singh said objections raised during earlier nuclear reforms must be viewed in the context of today’s advancements. Technologies such as Small Modular Reactors and Bharat Small Reactors, he said, have emerged as safe, efficient and flexible solutions for round-the-clock clean power generation.

On safety, the Minister assured the House that India’s nuclear safety standards remain unchanged and uncompromised, guided by the principle of “safety first, production next” enshrined in the Atomic Energy Act. He detailed a rigorous inspection regime, including periodic inspections during construction and operation, five-yearly licence renewals, enhanced powers to the now-statutory AERB, and oversight aligned with International Atomic Energy Agency norms.

He further said India’s nuclear plants are located away from major seismic fault zones and that radiation levels at facilities such as Kudankulam, Kalpakkam, Rawatbhata and Tarapur are significantly below global safety limits. Addressing public health concerns, the Minister said there is no scientific evidence linking Indian nuclear plants to carcinogenic impacts, citing radiation exposure levels measured in micro-sieverts.

Dr Jitendra Singh also highlighted strengthened cyber security measures in the nuclear sector, including encryption, secure coding practices, regular audits, malware filtering and multi-layered digital safeguards.

Clarifying concerns around privatisation, the Minister said while private participation may be permitted in exploration activities under defined conditions, uranium mining beyond specified thresholds will remain exclusively under government control. Spent fuel management, source material, fissile material and heavy water will also continue to remain under strict government custody.

On liability provisions, he said the Bill introduces graded liability caps to encourage participation by smaller investors, without diluting compensation for victims. In cases where damage exceeds operator liability, compensation will be ensured through government-backed mechanisms and international conventions. The definition of nuclear damage has also been expanded to include environmental damage.

The Minister said the Bill introduces an Atomic Energy Redressal Commission to provide faster dispute resolution, without restricting access to civil courts or higher judiciary. He rejected claims that nuclear matters would be placed outside judicial scrutiny.

Responding to concerns on sovereignty, Dr Jitendra Singh said India would adopt international best practices suited to national conditions, without compromising strategic autonomy. He clarified that the Bill applies strictly to civilian nuclear energy, with enrichment levels limited to reactor requirements and unrelated to weapons-grade activity.

He also highlighted the expanding role of nuclear science in healthcare, agriculture and food preservation, citing advances in nuclear medicine and cancer treatment through institutions such as the Tata Memorial Centre.

Outlining India’s nuclear energy roadmap, the Minister said the country has achieved nearly 9 GW of nuclear capacity and is targeting 22 GW by 2032, 47 GW by 2037, 67 GW by 2042 and 100 GW by 2047. Nuclear energy, he said, will be critical in meeting future power demands driven by artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure, as it provides reliable, clean, round-the-clock power.

Concluding the discussion, Dr Jitendra Singh said the SHANTI Bill reflects India’s scientific maturity and readiness to lead responsibly in the global clean energy transition, while reaffirming the government’s commitment to safety, transparency and national interest.