India, Oman ink Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

j - 1

AMN / NEWS DESK

India and Oman today signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said in Muscat.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, at his palace to discuss issues of mutual interest to further strengthen the ties between the Nations whose proximity to each other goes back centuries.

The Prime Minister, who reached Muscat yesterday, addressed a business forum this morning, with leaders from various business houses of both countries. The love and respect for the Indian community and for the Prime Minister in Oman is so much that the road leading to the exhibition centre where the PM interacted with the diaspora was all decked up with the banners of Maitri Parv.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reached the Exhibition Centre amidst a tumultuous welcome given by the Indian community living in Oman. The country is home to around 7 lakh Indians living here. The diaspora belonging to various states and regions of India unitedly welcomed him, wearing colourful dresses, singing, dancing, and cheering their beloved Prime Minister, who is leaving nothing to chance in further cementing the friendly ties with Oman. Love and celebrations were all around in the jam-packed hall, which was vibrating with happiness to see the Prime Minister.