Renowned Sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, Designer of Statue of Unity, Passes Away

Renowned sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar passed away on Thursday at his residence in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. He was 100 years old and had been suffering from age-related illnesses. Sutar was known for designing the world’s tallest statue – the Statue of Unity – in Gujarat.

The iconic statues of Mahatma Gandhi seated in a meditative pose and Chhatrapati Shivaji riding a horse on the Parliament premises, rank among his finest creations. Sutar was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016. He was recently also conferred with the Maharashtra Bhushan Puraskar, the state’s highest award.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over Sutar’s demise, saying he was a remarkable sculptor whose mastery gave India some of its most iconic landmarks, including the Statue of Unity in Kevadia. The Prime Minister said that Sutar’s works will always be admired as powerful expressions of India’s history, culture and collective spirit. He added that the works of Ram Vanji Sutar will continue to inspire artists and citizens alike. Born in the Dhule district of present-day Maharashtra in 1925, Sutar was a gold medallist from the J. J. School of Art and Architecture in Mumbai.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed his condolences on the demise of renowned sculptor Ram Sutar. In a social media post, Mr Shah said that his death is an irreparable loss to the world of Indian art.

The Minister added that he played a crucial role in the restoration of the sculptures of Ajanta and Ellora. He also said that the historical sculpture he created made Indian culture and heritage memorable for the younger generation.