India-Netherlands exchange agreements to deepen Defence ties

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, David Van Weel, today met Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at South Block in New Delhi. Both sides held a meeting and exchanged agreements on further deepening and diversifying India-Netherlands bilateral ties.

Two leaders reaffirmed the strong and growing defence partnership between the two countries. Both Ministers discussed a range of bilateral security and defence issues including priority areas for co-development & co-production of defence equipment. They reaffirmed the commitment to enhance military-to-military cooperation with a focus on developing defence cooperation as a key pillar of the Strategic Partnership.

The discussions highlighted the shared commitment of India and the Netherlands to a free, open, inclusive, and rule-based Indo-Pacific region. The Ministers emphasised on the need for a closer defence partnership and connecting the defence industries from both nations, especially in the field of niche technology. A Letter of Intent on Defence Cooperation was exchanged between Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh and Ambassador of the Netherlands to India Ms Marisa Gerards, in the presence of the two Ministers.

Both countries intend to explore the possibilities of defence cooperation in identified areas for the mutual benefit by developing a Defence Industrial Roadmap for technology collaboration, co-production and co-development of platforms & equipment. Shri Rajnath Singh stated that people-to-people ties between both countries are very strong with a large Indian diaspora in the Netherlands serving as a living bridge and strengthening the bonds of friendship.

During his one-day visit to the national capital, he is also expected to meet External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar later in the day.