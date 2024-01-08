Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has touched 11 crore people in last 50 days, says PM Modi

@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Government is aiming to take all its schemes to saturation through Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. Interacting with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra through video conferencing today, Mr Modi said, the Government itself is reaching out to the last person in the society and connecting him with its schemes.

He said, in the last nine years, the lives of crores of people have become easier due to the public welfare schemes of the Central Government. The Prime Minister said, be it village or city, enthusiasm is being seen everywhere regarding Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. He said, the biggest objective of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is that no one is left out of the benefits of any government scheme. Mr Modi said, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra completed 50 days of its journey just 2-3 days ago and 11 crore people have joined this Yatra. He said, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has become the journey of not only the government but also the country.



The Prime Minister said, Government wants the present and future generations to not live the life that the earlier generation lived. He said, Government wants to get a large population of the country out of the struggle for small daily needs and therefore, it is focusing on the future of the poor, farmers, women and youth. The Prime Minister said, for Government, these are the four biggest castes of the country. He said, when the poor, farmers, women and youth are empowered, the country will become powerful.



Mr Modi informed that since the Yatra began, 12 lakh new applications for Ujjwala connections were received along with lakhs of applications for Suraksha Bima Yojana, Jeevan Jyoti Yojana, PM SVANidhi. He said, health checkups for more than two crore people have been carried out so far including one crore TB checkups and 22 lakh sickle cell checkups. The Prime Minister said, doctors are reaching the doorsteps of the poor, dalits, deprived and the tribals which was considered a challenge by previous governments. He also highlighted Ayushman Yojna, which provides health insurance worth Rs 5 lakhs, free dialysis for the poor and low-cost medicines at Jan Aushadhi Kendras.



Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the government’s impact on women’s empowerment in the country and mentioned the availability of loans through the Mudra Yojna, women playing the roles of Bank Mitras, Pashu Sakhis and Asha workers. He said, 10 crore women have joined women self-help groups in the last 10 years, where more than 7.5 lakh crore rupees have been provided to them.



The Prime Minister pointed out that in the earlier governments, the scope of discussions that took place regarding agricultural policy in the country was only limited to production and sale, neglecting the various issues faced by farmers daily. He said, the Government has made all-out efforts to ease every difficulty of the farmers. He mentioned the transfer of at least 30 thousand rupees to every farmer through PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, promotion of cooperation in agriculture with organizations like Primary Agricultural Credit Societies PACS, Farmer producer Organizations FPO, increase in storage facilities and boost to food processing industry.



Thousands of beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from across the country joined the event. They include beneficiaries from Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh.



Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner. Since its launch on the 15th of November last year, Prime Minister Modi has regularly interacted with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra all across the country. The focus of the Yatra is reaching out to the people and creating awareness and providing benefits of welfare schemes like PM-Ujjwala Yojana, PM-Aayushman Bharat, PM Awas Yojana.



BJP president J P Nadda, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, Arjun Munda, Jyotiraditya Scindia and other dignitaries joined the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in different parts of Delhi.