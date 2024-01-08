इंडियन आवाज़     08 Jan 2024 10:51:14      انڈین آواز

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has touched 11 crore people in last 50 days, says PM Modi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Government is aiming to take all its schemes to saturation through Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. Interacting with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra through video conferencing today, Mr Modi said, the Government itself is reaching out to the last person in the society and connecting him with its schemes.

He said, in the last nine years, the lives of crores of people have become easier due to the public welfare schemes of the Central Government. The Prime Minister said, be it village or city, enthusiasm is being seen everywhere regarding Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. He said, the biggest objective of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is that no one is left out of the benefits of any government scheme. Mr Modi said, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra completed 50 days of its journey just 2-3 days ago and 11 crore people have joined this Yatra. He said, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has become the journey of not only the government but also the country.

The Prime Minister said, Government wants the present and future generations to not live the life that the earlier generation lived. He said, Government wants to get a large population of the country out of the struggle for small daily needs and therefore, it is focusing on the future of the poor, farmers, women and youth. The Prime Minister said, for Government, these are the four biggest castes of the country. He said, when the poor, farmers, women and youth are empowered, the country will become powerful.

Mr Modi informed that since the Yatra began, 12 lakh new applications for Ujjwala connections were received along with lakhs of applications for Suraksha Bima Yojana, Jeevan Jyoti Yojana, PM SVANidhi.  He said, health checkups for more than two crore people have been carried out so far including one crore TB checkups and 22 lakh sickle cell checkups. The Prime Minister said, doctors are reaching the doorsteps of the poor, dalits, deprived and the tribals which was considered a challenge by previous governments. He also highlighted Ayushman Yojna, which provides health insurance worth Rs 5 lakhs, free dialysis for the poor and low-cost medicines at Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the government’s impact on women’s empowerment in the country and mentioned the availability of loans through the Mudra Yojna, women playing the roles of Bank Mitras, Pashu Sakhis and Asha workers. He said, 10 crore women have joined women self-help groups in the last 10 years, where more than 7.5 lakh crore rupees have been provided to them.

The Prime Minister pointed out that in the earlier governments, the scope of discussions that took place regarding agricultural policy in the country was only limited to production and sale, neglecting the various issues faced by farmers daily. He said, the Government has made all-out efforts to ease every difficulty of the farmers. He mentioned the transfer of at least 30 thousand rupees to every farmer through PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, promotion of cooperation in agriculture with organizations like Primary Agricultural Credit Societies PACS, Farmer producer Organizations FPO, increase in storage facilities and boost to food processing industry.

Thousands of beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from across the country joined the event. They include beneficiaries from Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner. Since its launch on the 15th of November last year, Prime Minister Modi has regularly interacted with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra all across the country. The focus of the Yatra is reaching out to the people and creating awareness and providing benefits of welfare schemes like PM-Ujjwala Yojana, PM-Aayushman Bharat, PM Awas Yojana.

BJP president J P Nadda, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, Arjun Munda, Jyotiraditya Scindia and other dignitaries joined the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in different parts of Delhi. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

جاپان میں زلزلے سے 168 لوگوں کی ہلاکت کی تصدیق

حکام کا کہنا ہے کہ وسطی جاپان میں ایک طاقتور زلزلے کے ایک ہفت ...

اقوام متحدہ کی اسرائیل پر تنقید، غزہ ’موت اور مایوسی کا مقام‘ قرار

© UNICEF/Abed Zagout People clamour for food in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip انسانی ...

جاپان میں زلزلے سے ہلاکتوں کی تعداد 126 ہو گئی

وسطی جاپان زلزلہ، ہزاروں گھروں میں پانی اور بجلی تاحال منقطع ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart