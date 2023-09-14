Vietnam: 56 killed in massive fire at an apartment in Hanoi

Representative photo

AMN / WEB DESK

At least 56 people were killed and 37 others injured in a huge fire in an apartment block in the capital city of Hanoi. State media reported that some 70 people were rescued from the nine-storey building. The fire, which broke out during the night, has been extinguished but rescue operations are continuing.

Local media reported that the building in the Thanh Xuan district is home to 45 households, and many residents were at home when the fire started. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.