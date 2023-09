@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu and the Jewish community around the world on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah.

In a social media post, Mr. Modi expressed hope that the New Year would bring good health, peace and prosperity to everyone’s life.

Rosh Hashanah also called the Day of Judgment is a major Jewish observance. During this period, each Jew reviews his relationship with God and commemorates the creation of the world.