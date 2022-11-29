Vice President says Education is the only vehicle that brings change to society

AMN

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said Education is the only vehicle that brings change to society. The Vice President said this while addressing his speech at the Maharaj Bir Bikram College at Agartala today.

Encouraging students gathered there, the Vice President said India is raising in every sector of Education and the raise is unstoppable. He said, as a result, by the end of this decade India will become the third Global Economy which is currently in the fifth position. Vice President also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision on the New Education Policy.

Vice President along with his wife Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar on a day’s visit to the state arrived in Tripura today morning.

Earlier before attending the function at the MBB college, Vice President and his wife visit the famous Tripurasundari temple at Udaipur under the Gomati district.