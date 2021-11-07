Vice President says agriculture sector in India registered positive growth during pandemic situation

WEB DESK

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said the agriculture sector in India registered positive growth during the pandemic situation. Addressing the Second Convocation of Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agriculture University at the premises of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Horticulture and Forestry College at Piprakothi in Motihari in East Champaran district in Bihar, Mr Naidu said farmers of the country have done a commendable job by producing record production of food grains at the crucial juncture. The Vice President has called for multipronged efforts to make Indian agriculture sustainable and profitable. He said that we will be able to produce more in less area by changing our approach and practices. The Vice President called for bringing effective synergy between traditional knowledge and state-of-art technology.

Mr Naidu also called upon agricultural universities to focus on research that benefits the farmers. The Vice President said that there was a need to popularize local innovations so that they can be replicated in other areas. Pointing at the use of artificial intelligence in agriculture in countries like Japan, he said we should not lag behind in experimenting with such technologies here.

Later in the day the Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated 6th International Dharma-Dhamma Conference at Nalanda University (NU) in the Nalanda district of Bihar. The theme of the three-day conference is the Role of Dharma Dhamma traditions in building a post – Covid world. Addressing the conference the Vice President said COVID-19 has taught us important lessons about the changes we need to make to our behavioral attitude.

The Vice President said peace and harmony are needed for the overall development of humankind. Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.