Bangladesh govt raises prices of diesel, kerosene by 15 Taka per litre
Diwali Effect: Delhi records its poorest air quality in 5 years
Britain approves worlds first oral pill to treat Covid-19
Govt cuts basic duty on crude edible oil
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Nov 2021 10:26:56      انڈین آواز

Vice President says agriculture sector in India registered positive growth during pandemic situation

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said the agriculture sector in India registered positive growth during the pandemic situation. Addressing the Second Convocation of Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agriculture University at the premises of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Horticulture and Forestry College at Piprakothi in Motihari in East Champaran district in Bihar, Mr Naidu said farmers of the country have done a commendable job by producing record production of food grains at the crucial juncture. The Vice President has called for multipronged efforts to make Indian agriculture sustainable and profitable. He said that we will be able to produce more in less area by changing our approach and practices. The Vice President called for bringing effective synergy between traditional knowledge and state-of-art technology.

Mr Naidu also called upon agricultural universities to focus on research that benefits the farmers. The Vice President said that there was a need to popularize local innovations so that they can be replicated in other areas. Pointing at the use of artificial intelligence in agriculture in countries like Japan, he said we should not lag behind in experimenting with such technologies here.

Later in the day the Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated 6th International Dharma-Dhamma Conference at Nalanda University (NU) in the Nalanda district of Bihar. The theme of the three-day conference is the Role of Dharma Dhamma traditions in building a post – Covid world. Addressing the conference the Vice President said COVID-19 has taught us important lessons about the changes we need to make to our behavioral attitude.

The Vice President said peace and harmony are needed for the overall development of humankind. Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

AIBA Boxing Championships: Akash loses in Semifinals, India ends campaign with a bronze medal

Harpal Singh Bedi Akash Kumar's bid for a place in the final was thwarted by Kazakhstan’s Makhmud Sabyrkh ...

We have been focused on Junior Hockey World Cup for last five months: Goalkeeper Pawan

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi " We have been totally focused and preparing hard for the Junior Hockey World ...

Rahul Dravid appointed Head Coach of Senior Indian Cricket team

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Rahul Dravid is the new head coach of the senior Indian cricket team. The Boa ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz