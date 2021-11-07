Bangladesh govt raises prices of diesel, kerosene by 15 Taka per litre
Diwali Effect: Delhi records its poorest air quality in 5 years
Britain approves worlds first oral pill to treat Covid-19
Govt cuts basic duty on crude edible oil
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Nov 2021 10:26:49      انڈین آواز

Punjab govt reduces petrol prices by Rs 10, diesel Rs 5 cheaper

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / Chandigarh

With the Centre reducing excise duty on petrol and diesel, the Punjab Government also announced a reduction in VAT on the fuels on Sunday, making them cheaper in the state by Rs 10 per litre and Rs 5 per litre, respectively.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The new rates will be effective from midnight.

The Chief Minister made the announcement while addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting.

The retail price of petrol in the state will be Rs 96.16 per litre and for diesel it will be Rs 84.80 a litre.

Finance Minister Manpreet Badal said the reduction in VAT on the fuels is estimated to cause a revenue loss of Rs 900 crore to the state.

Last week, the Centre had announced a cut in the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively, bringing down their retail rates from record highs.

Reducing the excise duty, the Union Government had urged states to commensurately reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

AIBA Boxing Championships: Akash loses in Semifinals, India ends campaign with a bronze medal

Harpal Singh Bedi Akash Kumar's bid for a place in the final was thwarted by Kazakhstan’s Makhmud Sabyrkh ...

We have been focused on Junior Hockey World Cup for last five months: Goalkeeper Pawan

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi " We have been totally focused and preparing hard for the Junior Hockey World ...

Rahul Dravid appointed Head Coach of Senior Indian Cricket team

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Rahul Dravid is the new head coach of the senior Indian cricket team. The Boa ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz