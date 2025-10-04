Veteran Actress and Dancer Sandhya Shantaram passes away in Mumbai

Last Updated on October 4, 2025 11:10 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Senior actress and celebrated dancer Sandhya Shantaram was cremated today at the Shivaji Park crematorium in Mumbai. She passed away yesterday at the age of 87.

Sandhya rose to fame with filmmaker V. Shantaram’s classic Navrang, with the song ‘Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat’ becoming especially popular. She went on to earn acclaim for her performances in films such as Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje, Jal Bin Machhli Nritya Bin Bijli, Do Aankhen Barah Haath, Amar Bhoopali, and Pinjara. Maharashtra’s Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar paid tribute to the veteran artist, recalling her contribution to Indian cinema and dance.