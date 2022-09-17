Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent

Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tourism and Cultural Capital during the period 2022-2023 at the 22nd Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State in Samarkand, Uzbekistan yesterday.

External Affairs Ministry said, the nomination of Varanasi as the first ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital will promote tourism, cultural and humanitarian exchanges between India and the SCO member Countries. It also underlines country’s ancient civilizational links with Member States of SCO especially the Central Asian Republics.

Under the framework of this major cultural outreach program, a number of events will be hosted in Varanasi during 2022-23, for which guests will be invited to participate from SCO Member States.

These events are expected to attract Indologists, scholars, authors, musicians and artists, photo journalists and travel bloggers.