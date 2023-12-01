Vaishnaw inaugurates new factory of Dixon Technology in Noida

AMN

Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated a new factory of Dixon Technology in Noida, Uttar Pradesh yesterday to boost the local smartphone ecosystem.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Vaishnaw said, Dixon’s new manufacturing facility will create five thousand jobs. He added that the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme of the government has led to the creation of 5 lakhs incremental jobs in the mobile phone industry across the country.

Stressing the need to manufacture quality products, the minister said, the development of India’s design and component manufacturing ecosystem is highly encouraging. Praising the Uttar Pradesh government for their efforts, he said, the state alone is manufacturing 60 percent of mobile phones.