India allows exports of some food commodities to five countries

AMN / WEB DESK

The government of India has allowed exports of food commodities including wheat grain, wheat flour, maida and broken rice to five countries. According to the notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade yesterday, permission of export these food commodities have been granted for Bhutan, Mali, Senegal, Gambia and Indonesia.

The quantities notified for Bhutan includes 14 thousand 184 metric tonnes of wheat grain, five thousand 326 metric tonnes of wheat flour, 15 thousand 226 metric tonnes of maida and 48 thousand 804 metric tonnes of broken rice. Five lakh metric tonnes of broken rice will be exported to Senegal, and two lakh metric tonnes to Indonesia. The export is permitted through National Cooperative Export Limited.