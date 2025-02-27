Uttrakhand: TAJ MUSSOORIE FOOTHILLS DEBUTS IN DEHRADUN

MUMBAI

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, has announced the opening of Taj Mussoorie Foothills, Dehradun.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & CEO, IHCL, said, “We are delighted to expand Taj’s presence in Uttarakhand with the opening of Taj Mussoorie Foothills in the capital city of Dehradun. IHCL will have a multi brand presence in the city and with the recently opened Delhi-Dehradun Expressway enhancing connectivity, it has evolved to be a commercially prominent city in the region. In addition, its proximity to popular destinations such as Mussoorie, Rishikesh, and Haridwar attracts a mix of leisure, adventure and spiritual tourism.”

Nestled in the serene foothills of the Himalayas, Taj Mussoorie Foothills, Dehradun, is a luxurious sanctuary that seamlessly blends modern elegance with the region’s natural beauty. The 115-key hotel, including 16 exquisitely designed suites, offers an immersive escape. Guests can indulge in diverse culinary experiences, from Vista, an all-day dining restaurant serving global and Indian flavours, to House of Nomad, a sophisticated gastro pub, Tropics, a poolside dining venue, and Emperor Lounge, a space for high tea and handcrafted beverages. The hotel features four versatile banqueting spaces ranging from 1,200 sq. ft. to 8,000 sq. ft., along with well-equipped meeting rooms, making it an ideal destination for weddings, conferences, and social gatherings.

Guests can rejuvenate with the signature therapies at the J Wellness Spa. The hotel also features dedicated pet amenities, a kids’ activity zone, a walking track with accessibility features, and EV charging stations, ensuring a comfortable and inclusive stay. Taj Mussoorie Foothills, Dehradun offers curated experiences including the Malsi Nature Forest Walk, a trek to Shikhar Falls, and a wildlife safari at Rajaji National Park.

Speaking on the opening, Mr. Naveen Tomar, General Manager, Taj Mussoorie Foothills, Dehradun, said, “Taj Mussoorie Foothills is designed to offer guests an immersive experience in the lap of nature. From curated experiences to bespoke services, we look forward to creating unforgettable stays for our guests.”

Often called the ‘Doon Valley’, Dehradun is one of India’s most charming hill cities. Beyond serving as a gateway to Mussoorie, Dehradun itself boasts numerous attractions including Robber’s Cave and Sahastradhara.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 17 hotels in Uttarakhand including 7 under development.

About The Indian Hotels Company Limited

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) and its subsidiaries bring together a group of brands and businesses that offer a fusion of warm Indian hospitality and world-class service. These include Taj – the iconic brand for the most discerning travellers and ranked as World’s Strongest Hotel Brand 2024 and India’s Strongest Brand 2024 as per Brand Finance; SeleQtions, a named collection of hotels; Tree of Life, private escapes in tranquil settings; Vivanta, sophisticated upscale hotels; Gateway, full-service hotels designed to be your gateway to exceptional destinations and Ginger, which is revolutionising the lean luxe segment.

Incorporated by the founder of the Tata Group, Jamsetji Tata, the Company opened its first hotel – The Taj Mahal Palace, in Bombay in 1903. IHCL has a portfolio of 362 hotels including 125 under development globally across 4 continents, 14 countries and in over 150+ locations. The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) is India’s largest hospitality company by market capitalization. It is listed on the BSE and NSE.