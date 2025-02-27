Tata Motors Celebrates 27 Years of Tata Safari

Launches Exclusive STEALTH Edition limited to just 2700 units

Tata Motors, India’s leading SUV manufacturer, proudly celebrates 27 iconic years of the Tata Safari with the launch of the exclusive, limited STEALTH Edition—a bold and sophisticated embodiment of luxury, power, and exclusivity. Limited to just 2,700 units, this premium edition will be available in both the Harrier and Safari redefining exclusivity and finest SUV aesthetics. With sleek, monotone finishes leading the charge, this STEALTH lineup sparks a fresh wave of desirability showcasing the evolving customer preferences of owning a vehicle which is one its kind. With just few units on sale, the bookings for the STEALTH edition opens starting today, both online and at our dealerships across the country.

The STEALTH Edition amplifies the looks with an all-new STEALTH Matte Black finish, exuding an undeniable road presence that is not just seen but felt. More than a mere design statement, this edition is a testament to dominance and exclusivity, offering an enigmatic aura that sets it apart on the road. The matte car paint delivers a unique, stylish finish, enhancing the SUV’s distinctive appeal. Its non-reflective surface lends the vehicle a sophisticated, elegant look, accentuating the SUV’s body lines and contours, making it appear exceptionally premium. The subtle sheen reduces glare under harsh sunlight, ensuring the vehicle’s bold stance remains uninterrupted in any lighting condition. Priced at ₹25.09 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi for the Harrier STEALTH and at a starting price of ₹25.74 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi for the Safari STEALTH (available in both 6 and 7 seater), these limited edition SUVs seamlessly blend prestige, performance, and cutting-edge technology, making an unmissable statement of excellence.

Launching this exciting new rendition of the Harrier and Safari, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, ‘’Tata Motors has long been at the forefront of the SUV segment in India, with innovation deeply embedded in its DNA. The Tata Safari, which introduced the concept of a lifestyle SUV to the Indian market, stands as a testament to this spirit of pioneering excellence. With 27 years of unbeatable legacy, the Tata Safari has continually evolved, and the launch of the STEALTH Edition is a salute to the same. This special edition is a premium, exclusive release, with only 2,700 units of the enigmatic STEALTH Matte Black finish being made available. The STEALTH Edition is more than just an SUV—it’s a statement of prestige, adventure, and capability, elevating it to an aspirational collector’s car that will be coveted by enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike. Owning a STEALTH Edition isn’t just about possessing an exceptional car; it’s about securing a piece of automotive history that everyone will aspire to have in their garage’’.