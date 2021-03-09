Uttrakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns

WEB DESK

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya.

Speaking to the media, Rawat said the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) gave him a “golden” opportunity to serve Uttarakhand for four years. “I had never thought that I would get such an opportunity. The party has now decided that the opportunity to serve as CM should be given to someone else now,” he said. “I have submitted my resignation as the CM to the Governor today,” he added. “BJP legislature party meeting is scheduled to be held at 10 am tomorrow at the party office,” he further said.

Meanwhile, state minister Dhan Singh Rawat is the frontrunner for the chief minister’s post. Ajay Bhatt and Anil Baluni, two senior leaders from the state who are members of Parliament, are being seen as two other strong probables for the top post.

Resentment in BJP against Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat