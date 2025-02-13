Uttarakhand: National Games 2025; Finals Witness Outstanding Performances

The National Games 2025 witnessed thrilling final matches, where athletes showcased their exceptional talent and determination. From hockey and table tennis to shooting, wrestling, and kayaking, players from across the country delivered outstanding performances. Notably, Uttarakhand, the host state for kayaking and canoeing events, saw remarkable achievements by local athletes. Let’s take a closer look at the highlights of these exciting finals.

The hockey finals at the National Games 2025 were filled with excitement and intense competition. In men’s hockey, Karnataka clinched the gold medal after a nail-biting 3-2 victory over Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh’s Faraz Khan opened the scoring early, giving his team an initial lead. However, Karnataka made a stunning comeback with three consecutive goals. Uttar Pradesh did managed to score once more in the final quarter, however, Karnataka maintained its dominance to emerge victorious. In the women’s hockey final, Haryana delivered a stellar performance, defeating Madhya Pradesh to secure gold and seeking Revenge of the defeat in the previous edition of National games.



Table tennis also saw some remarkable performances where the men’s double was won by the team from Tamil Nadu, women’s double and mixed doubles been won by teams from West Bengal, Women’s Single been won by Selena Selvakumar of Tamil Nadu, however, the big upset came in men’s singles when Maharashtra’s young lad Jash Modi defeated Sathiyan Ganasekharan.



Shooting events were equally competitive. In the men’s skeet shooting final, Rajasthan’s Anantjeet Singh Naruka emerged victorious. In women’s skeet shooting, Punjab’s Ganemat Sekhon showcased her precision to claim the gold and Haryana maintained its dominance by securing the gold in the mixed skeet team event.



Wrestling was another highlight of the game with athletes displaying immense strength and skill. In 65 kg freestyle service Mohit won the gold and 77 kg Greko Roman services’ Karan claimed the gold medal.



In Gymnastics players from Maharashtra and Jammu Kashmir claimed victorious in various categories whereas in fencing in men’s saber, women’s epee and foil teams from services, Haryana and Tamil Nadu, emerged victorious.



One of the most exciting events took place at the Tehri Lake in Uttarakhand, where the kayaking and canoeing competitions captivated audiences. In the women’s K-4 500m race, the Odisha team emerged victorious and Uttarakhand’s Sonia Devi delivered an exceptional performance in the women’s K-1 500m event.



In the men’s K-4 500m event, the Services team dominated the competition, clinching the gold medal.



Looking at the medal tally, Services is in first place with 67 gold medals. Maharashtra is in second place with 54 gold medals, whereas, Haryana is in third place with 46 gold medals.