38th National Games: Hockey Finals, MP leads in Malkhamb

The ongoing 38th National Games in Uttarakhand will witness the final matches of women’s and men’s hockey events today. In the women’s group, Madhya Pradesh will clash with Haryana, while in men’s hockey, Maharashtra will face Uttar Pradesh.

The final of the men’s Malkhamb will also be held today in the Chakarpur Sports Stadium at Udham Singh Nagar. Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are in the fray with better points, with Madhya Pradesh in the lead. In the women’s event, Madhya Pradesh has already clinched Gold.

Sachin Yadav of Uttar Pradesh made history yesterday, breaking a 10-year-old meet record, claiming a gold medal in the men’s javelin throw with a throw of 84.39 meters. Gujarat’s Kosambia secured the gold medal in the Aerobic Gymnastics event. This is Kosambia’s third medal in the tournament, having already clinched a silver in the Group Aerobic Gymnastics category and a bronze in the Trio Gymnastics event.

In the medals tally, the Services Sports Control Board leads with 65 gold medals, followed by Maharashtra with 50 golds, and Haryana securing third place with 39 golds.