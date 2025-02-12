3rd ODI: India thrash England by 142 runs, win series 3-0

India beat England by 142 runs in the third of the three-match ODI series to clean-sweep the hosts 3-0. Earlier, put into bat, Men in Blue made 356 runs in the stipulated 50 overs.

The daunting total was powered by Shubman Gill’s incredible century of 112 runs along with fifties by Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. KL Rahul’s 40 off 29 balls also played a key role. England had won the toss and opted to field.

England fell like a house of cards after a couple of brief partnerships at the top of the order and were eventually dismissed for just 214 while chasing a target of 357. India have thus won the match by 142 runs and swept the series 3-0. All six of India’s bowlers took at least a wicket, with four of them taking two.

Ben Duckett did well to work around his groin injury by dealing in boundaries and getting England off to a big start as they chase a mammoth target of 357. Duckett was hobbling throughout his short stay in the crease but he creamed 34 runs in 22 balls before falling to Arshdeep Singh. England’s opening partnership thus raced to 60 runs in just six overs.

Shubman Gill fell after scoring a masterful 112 off 102 balls after Shreyas Iyer was dismissed on 78 off 64 balls. Both players fell to the irresistible Adil Rashid, who had also dismissed Virat Kohli earlier on 52 off 55. Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul are yet to truly fire in the series and they now potentially have the last 10 overs to get some runs under their belt and give India a big finish. Rahul made 40 in 29 balls and Harshit Rana played a useful cameo to take India to a score of 356.

Gill brought up his seventh ODI century with a four and got to the mark in just 95 balls. The Indian vice-captain has now scored a century in every format of the game in Ahmedabad. Gill has crossed fifty for the third consecutive time in the series. Shreyas Iyer has also motored along at the other end, thus not allowing England any way in after they dismissed Virat Kohli shortly after the latter scored his 100th ODI half-century.

Kohli and Gill firmly closed the early door that England had opened with Rohit Sharma’s wicket by putting up a strong second wicket stand of 116 off 107 balls.