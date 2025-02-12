Uttarakhand: Today’s Highlights of National Games 2025

The 38th National Games in Uttarakhand continue to witness outstanding performances as athletes set new records across multiple disciplines. From athletics to water sports and fencing, competitors from various states are delivering electrifying performances, raising the bar of the competition.

In men’s javelin throw, Sachin Yadav from Uttar Pradesh created history with a throw of 84.39 meters, breaking a 10-year-old meet record to claim the gold medal. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand’s star runner Ankita Dhyani continued her golden run, securing a gold medal in the 5000m race, bringing immense pride to her home state.

In water sports, Services dominated the competition, securing gold medals in both K-2 500m and C-2 500m men’s events, reaffirming their supremacy in kayaking and canoeing.

In athletics, Haryana’s Pooja stunned everyone in the women’s high jump event by clearing 1.84 meters, breaking Swapna Barman’s National Games record (1.83 m). This stellar performance also secured her a spot in the Asian Athletics Championships. Gujarat’s Ruchit Mori delivered a brilliant performance in the men’s 400m hurdles, clocking 50.97 seconds to win the gold.

Tamil Nadu’s Vithya Ramraj clinched gold in the women’s 400m hurdles, but her hopes of a second gold in the 4x400m mixed relay were dashed when her teammate dropped the baton, knocking the Tamil Nadu team out of medal contention. Kerala’s team capitalised on this, winning the gold medal in the relay event.

The men’s 5000m race saw a record-breaking performance from Sawan Barwal of Himachal Pradesh, who completed the race in 13:45.93 seconds, setting a new meet record and qualifying for the Asian Championships.

In fencing, Haryana’s athletes showcased their dominance by winning gold in the men’s foil event.

Meanwhile, in hockey, Haryana’s women’s team secured a 2-1 victory over Jharkhand, advancing to the final where they will face Madhya Pradesh.

As the National Games progress, the competition continues to intensify, with athletes delivering record-breaking performances and setting new milestones. With the final rounds approaching, anticipation for more thrilling contests is at an all-time high.