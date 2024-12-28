Uttarakhand witnesses heavy snowfall in areas at higher altitudes

AMN/ WEB DESK

Uttarakhand has witnessed snowfall in several of its mountainous regions, with heavy snow reported in areas at higher altitudes. Significant snowfall has been observed in the state’s highest regions.

Today, fresh snowfall has blanketed parts of Uttarkashi, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Pauri, Nainital, and Dehradun at elevated altitudes. Meanwhile, the plains are experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall. This combination of snow and rain has led to a significant drop in temperatures across the state. The Met Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy snowfall in all hilly areas above 2,500 meters, except for Tehri Garhwal, Almora, and Champawat. There is also a possibility of hailstorms in some parts of the region. In response to the weather warnings, the district administrations of Bageshwar and Chamoli have declared holidays for all schools and Anganwadi centers from classes 1 to 12 today. However, the Meteorological Department forecasts that the weather is expected to clear up in most parts of the state tomorrow.