Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami tenders resignation to Governor

AMN/ WEB DESK

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has tendered his resignation to Governor Gurmeet Singh at Raj Bhavan on Friday. The Governor has asked Mr. Dhami to continue as acting Chief Minister till the new Chief Minister of the state is elected and sworn in.

Mr. Dhami has failed to retain his seat from Khateema in the state legislative assembly. However, BJP has gotten a majority in the state assembly elections. The counting of votes took place on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan have been appointed observers to elect the leader of the BJP legislative party in Uttarakhand. They are expected to reach the state capital Dehradun soon to attend the BJP MLAs meeting.

BJP leaders and party workers are celebrating the party’s thumping victory in the 70 member legislative assembly elections.

Meanwhile, newly elected legislators of BJP have started beelining for the state capital after the getting Certificate of their election victory by the District Returning officer.

BJP is set to form government in the state winning 47 seats in the 70 member assembly. Congress has won 19 seats, while BSP and independents have won 2 seats each. On the other hand, Congress leaders are reviewing their performance in the state assembly elections.