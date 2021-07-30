Inflation in Germany exceed 3% for first time since 2008
31 Jul 2021 05:10:15

Uttar Pradesh CM to provide financial help to families of those journalists who lost their lives in 2nd wave of covid

In a bid to encourage and honour the tireless and unparalleled contribution of journalists and to support their families, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will provide financial help to the families of those journalists who lost their lives in the second wave of covid in the state. The cheque of the financial help will be distributed in a function in state capital Lucknow tomorrow.

Chief Minister will himself hand over the cheques to the family persons of the journalists. The list includes senior journalist of Times of India Lucknow and former bureau chief of India Today Subhash Mishra and TV Today journalist Rohit Sardana also.

Yogi Adityanath had announced Rs 10 lakh financial aid for family members of scribes who died due to COVID-19.

Making the announcement in may month this year the chief minister had said that his government is committed to provide all support to journalists and will continue to encourage them.

During the second wave of the pandemic, many journalists across the state got infected on duty and lost their lives, leaving their families helpless.

SPORTS

Women Hockey Olympics: Navneet’s goal enables India beat Ireland 1-0 to stay alive for quarter final

Harpal Singh Bedi A fine opportunistic goal by Navneet Kaur three minutes before the final hooter kept Indi ...

Olympics Hockey Men: India over power Japan 5-3 to face Britain in quarter finals

By Harpal Singh Bedi India made heavy weather of their win as they overcame spirited Japan 5-3, to finish s ...

Lovlina Borgohain enters semifinals of Women Boxing

AMN Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has congratulated Lovlina Borgohain on entering semifinals of Women Boxin ...

خبرنامہ

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

نمازِ عیدالاضحی پڑھنے اور قربانی کرنے کا طریقہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی عید الاضحی کی نماز: عید الاضحی ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

