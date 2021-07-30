Uttar Pradesh CM to provide financial help to families of those journalists who lost their lives in 2nd wave of covid

AMN/ WEB DESK

In a bid to encourage and honour the tireless and unparalleled contribution of journalists and to support their families, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will provide financial help to the families of those journalists who lost their lives in the second wave of covid in the state. The cheque of the financial help will be distributed in a function in state capital Lucknow tomorrow.

Chief Minister will himself hand over the cheques to the family persons of the journalists. The list includes senior journalist of Times of India Lucknow and former bureau chief of India Today Subhash Mishra and TV Today journalist Rohit Sardana also.

Yogi Adityanath had announced Rs 10 lakh financial aid for family members of scribes who died due to COVID-19.

Making the announcement in may month this year the chief minister had said that his government is committed to provide all support to journalists and will continue to encourage them.

During the second wave of the pandemic, many journalists across the state got infected on duty and lost their lives, leaving their families helpless.