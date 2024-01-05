इंडियन आवाज़     05 Jan 2024 04:48:14      انڈین آواز

USA: Blinken on visit to Middle East as Risk of Broader Conflict Grows

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on visit to the Middle East late Thursday amid increasing international pressure on Israel to reduce civilian casualties in Gaza, Palestine.

Blinken’s fourth visit to the Middle East since October 7 comes as Israel’s war with Hamas militants completing three-month. Hamas has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and others.

“The secretary will visit Turkey, Greece, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, the West Bank and Egypt for meetings with foreign counterparts and others,” U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller announced during Thursday’s briefing.

Blinken will discuss immediate measures to increase humanitarian assistance to Gaza, such as increasing the number of trucks allowed to enter Gaza to deliver food, water, medicine and commercial goods, according to the State Department. The chief U.S. diplomat also will pursue ongoing efforts to bring home the remaining hostages.

“You will see us pushing additional steps on what Gaza should look like at the end of the conflict,” Miller told reporters.

US making post-war roadmap

Israel began its military campaign to wipe out Hamas after Hamas fighters crossed into southern Israel on October 7. Israel said about 1,200 people were killed and about 240 captives taken in the terror attack. Gaza health officials say at least 22,000 Palestinians — a large percentage of them women and children — have been confirmed killed in Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip.

