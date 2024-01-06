इंडियन आवाज़     06 Jan 2024 11:20:43      انڈین آواز

Japan: Death toll rises to 126 due to massive earthquake

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Japan's quake leaves over 72,000 households without water, 23,900 without power
NHK

AMN / WEB DESK

Japanese authorities informed that the death toll has risen to 126 from Monday’s massive earthquake in central Japan’s Ishikawa Prefecture, and more than 200 people are still unaccounted for. The magnitude 7.6 quake struck on New Year’s Day.

At least 10 people including an 8-year-old boy are believed trapped in part of the town of Anamizu after landslides destroyed several houses. Several roads remain blocked, making it difficult to reach survivors. Japan’s Self-Defense Forces are using helicopters to carry out rescue operations and deliver supplies to isolated areas.

Evacuation centers in the prefecture currently house about 30,000 people. Local government officials said about 66,000 households remain without water.

Severe seismic activity continues on the Noto Peninsula and surrounding areas. A powerful magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Ishikawa Prefecture today morning. Authorities urged residents to stay alert for more such quakes, possibly as large as the first magnitude 7.6 quake.

A study shows that the earthquake that struck Japan’s Noto Peninsula on January 2, 2024 has expanded the coastline in the area by up to 175 meters.

An investigative team led by Associate Professor Gotou Hideaki from Hiroshima University’s graduate school studied the ground shift caused by the earthquake and the effect of tsunami waves in the central Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa, where the quake was centered. The study was conducted using mainly aerial photos taken after the magnitude 7.6 quake. It covered a stretch of about 50 kilometers of the coastline of the northeastern part of the Noto Peninsula.

Results showed that the quake raised the ground along nearly all that area, expanding the land. It shifted the coastline seaward by 175 meters in the Kawaura district of Suzu City.

Imagery taken by a French satellite on Tuesday also showed that seawater had disappeared from a port in the Ozawa district in Wajima City. Mr Gotou said, this resulted from ground uplift.

Researchers say that as a result, the ground area expanded by a total of 2.4 square kilometers. Seawater has almost vanished at some ports on the northern coast of the peninsula.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اقوام متحدہ کی اسرائیل پر تنقید، غزہ ’موت اور مایوسی کا مقام‘ قرار

© UNICEF/Abed Zagout People clamour for food in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip انسانی ...

جاپان میں زلزلے سے ہلاکتوں کی تعداد 126 ہو گئی

وسطی جاپان زلزلہ، ہزاروں گھروں میں پانی اور بجلی تاحال منقطع ...

نئے سال میں ہندوستانی معیشت کیسی رہے گی

وپلاو راہی ہندوستانی اقتصادی آؤٹ لک: ہندوستان میں نئے سال ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart