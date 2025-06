The United States has withdrawn about 500 troops from Syria following the fall of the Assad regime and a shift in its Middle East policy. The US has vacated three bases in Syria.

In April, the Pentagon announced its plans to decrease its military troops in Syria from two thousand to under one thousand as part of efforts to consolidate US forces. Despite its reduction of troops in Damascus and lifting sanctions, the US has its doubts over Syria’s new interim leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa.