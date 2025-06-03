India Pushes for Global Digital Inclusion at BRICS Meet

AMN / WEB DESK

India reaffirmed its strong commitment to inclusive, sustainable, and future-ready digital development at the 11th BRICS Communications Ministers’ Meeting held in Brasília, Brazil. Representing India, Minister of State for Communications Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar showcased the country’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) as a model for transformative governance and inclusive growth.

Dr. Sekhar emphasized the success of India’s flagship digital initiatives such as Aadhaar and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), noting their role in expanding universal connectivity and financial inclusion. He urged BRICS nations to strengthen cooperation in harnessing DPI to build resilient and inclusive digital economies.

“Digital inclusion is not just a national goal—it is a global imperative,” Dr. Sekhar said, calling for deeper collaboration among BRICS nations to create a future-ready digital ecosystem that benefits all.

The meeting culminated in the adoption of a joint declaration to promote cross-border digital innovation and sustainable development. Dr. Sekhar welcomed the move and praised the collaborative spirit among the BRICS members. He also commended Brazil’s leadership in hosting the summit and acknowledged the significance of BRICS’ expanding membership in shaping the global digital dialogue.

Looking ahead, Dr. Sekhar invited member nations to the 12th BRICS Communications Ministers’ Meeting, which will be hosted by India next year.