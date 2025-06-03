Tensions Rise as US Decries Chinese Aggressive posture

Asad Mirza

At the recently concluded Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth urged US allies in Asia to boost defences fast, saying America is shifting its strategy to counter growing threats from China.

During his speech at the 22nd Shangri-La Dialogue, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth painted a picture which warned that China is “credibly preparing” to use military force to shift the power balance in Asia, saying that the US remains firmly committed to the Indo-Pacific region, news agency AFP reported.

Hegseth said the threat posed by China is “real and could be imminent.” He accused Beijing of building up military capabilities to potentially invade Taiwan and “rehearsing for the real deal” through repeated large-scale exercises.

Hegseth urged US allies in Asia to quickly bolster their defences, saying that the US was adjusting its strategy to deter aggression from communist China.

The comments come amid growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over trade, technology, and regional influence. Since assuming office in January, President Trump has launched a trade war with China, restricted access to advanced AI technologies, and strengthened security ties with allies such as the Philippines.

Hegseth called China’s actions a “wake-up call”, accusing Beijing of endangering lives with cyber-attacks, harassing neighbours, and “illegally seizing and militarising lands” in the South China Sea. He reiterated that the US is committed to ensuring “China cannot dominate us — or our allies and partners”.

At the Singapore security forum, Hegseth emphasised that the Indo-Pacific remains “America’s priority theatre” and reaffirmed Trump’s pledge that “China will not invade (Taiwan) on his watch”.

He urged US allies to boost defence spending and modernise their military capabilities. His remarks followed renewed trade tensions after Trump accused China of having “violated” a tariff truce amid stalled negotiations.

While Hegseth delivered his address in Singapore, China’s military announced that its navy and air force were conducting routine “combat readiness patrols” near the Scarborough Shoal — a disputed group of reefs and rocks contested with the Philippines.

“China’s assertiveness in the South China Sea has only increased in recent years,” said Casey Mace, chargé d’affaires at the US embassy in Singapore, speaking to reporters ahead of the summit. “I think that this type of forum is exactly the type of forum where we need to have an exchange on that.”

China, which usually sends its defence minister to the Shangri-La forum, this time sent a lower-level delegation led by Major General Hu Gangfeng, the vice president of the People’s Liberation Army’s National Defence University.

In response to the “negative” comments by US defence secretary on China, which exaggerated the “China threat” narrative, Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defence, stated on Sunday (June 1) that the US is accustomed to creating disputes, inciting confrontation, and pursuing selfish interests at the Shangri-La Dialogue, newspaper Global Times reported.

The remarks made by the US defence secretary were filled with deeply ingrained hegemonic logic, bullying behaviour, and Cold War mentality. They seriously provoke China’s sovereignty and interests, distort China’s policy positions, and grossly disregard the joint efforts of regional countries to maintain prosperity and stability, Zhang said.

This stance of the US is in serious deviation from the common aspiration of countries around the world for peace and development. We express strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to this, Zhang said, according to a statement released on the WeChat account of China’s Ministry of National Defence on Sunday.

Zhang stated that the US’s actions are evident to the international community. Driven by selfish interests, the US has initiated tariff and trade wars, imposing exorbitant levies globally. It has formed exclusionary cliques and engaged in bloc confrontations, raising deep concerns among various countries, said Zhang.

It has strengthened military deployments in the Asia-Pacific region, grossly intervened in the internal affairs of other countries, and incited tensions. The facts repeatedly prove that the US is going against the tide of the times and acting unilaterally, which will only backfire on the US itself, Zhang said.

The Taiwan question is purely China’s internal affairs, and the US has no right to make irresponsible remarks or to attempt using this as a bargaining chip to contain China. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army will resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and will firmly crush any “Taiwan independence” separatist schemes and any external interference. Our determination is unwavering, and our capabilities and means are strong and reliable, said Zhang.

Now the bigger question is whether Hegseth’s assessment, correct? The Economist in an analysis correctly opines that in fact, a fog of uncertainty hangs over Taiwan. Last year American officials reset 2027 as a target date for the Chinese government, and suggested that the danger of invasion had receded. They cited China’s shortage of amphibious landing craft and repeated anti-corruption purges in the top ranks of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) that suggest Xi Jinping, China’s leader, lacks confidence in his commanders.

Western defence officials say there is no intelligence indicating an imminent assault on Taiwan. They note, however, that Chinese war games have become so large and frequent that a limited attack—the takeover of outlying islands, say, or a blockade—could take place at any moment.

The second moot question is whether Mr Hegseth’s warning of American intervention is credible. The urgent call to confront the threat from China is striking from an administration that says it seeks peace in a strife-torn world. Mr Trump has accused Taiwan of “stealing” the chip industry.

Even a stalwart defender of Taiwan, Elbridge Colby, the under-secretary of defence for policy, seems to have bent to isolationism, saying this year that an invasion of Taiwan would not be an “existential” threat to America. After imposing 145% tariffs on China earlier this year Mr Trump backed down. That indicates that he would lack the stomach to impose a crippling economic embargo on China in response to any Taiwan coercion.

Some Chinese delegates implied Mr Hegseth lacked authority to speak about China. The defence secretary, a former major in the National Guard and Fox News talk-show host, has made headlines for his culture war to purge “woke” ideology from military ranks and kindle the “warrior ethos”.

According to a study by the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies, which runs the forum, several Asian countries are already increasing spending on weapons and defence technology. Still, defence spending in the region remained steady at around 1.5% of GDP in 2024.

Overall, Hegseth’s comments might have support from regional allies like Australia, but other south Asian republics are still in favour of a dialogue, and lessen the “war mongering” which they feel fuels Trump’s global vision besides urging the US administration of giving up the “Cold War mentality” and realise that today’s world is a multi-polar world and the US will have to remodel its policies and strategies based on that, and not insist on being numero uno.

(Asad Mirza is a New Delhi-based senior commentator on national, international, defence and strategic affairs, environmental issues, an interfaith practitioner, and a media consultant.)